Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "Arsenal's was a happier camp after the 4-0 south coast cruise against Bournemouth, the Kai Havertz penalty incident being the cheeriest moment of all.

"Mikel Arteta is a coach who will not accept any player placing his own self-interest above the group. Dumping Aubameyang when he did was a classic example. This ideology is expected to cascade down through the team and Saka handing that penalty to Havertz, a player yet to score after a big money move, shows the Arteta attitude has become the entire team ethic.

"It was interesting to hear Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker, two obsessive and brilliant scorers in their day, say they wouldn't have been as selfless. I'm on Saka's side, as the bigger group picture was always more important to me, but would Erling Haaland hand over 'his' penalty as he chases every scoring record in England?

"It comes down to your own outlook. You could have Saka scoring yet another in a 4-0 win, or you can have Havertz celebrating with the fans, the monkey off his back, his team-mates showering him with affection after scoring and his confidence duly enhanced. Because of this, he will help the team much more in the upcoming games.

"I know what I prefer, and I know what Mikel Arteta does too."