Montgomery backed by Postecoglou - gossip

Gossip column graphic

New Hibernian manager Nick Montgomery gets a ringing endorsement from Tottenham and former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who is aware of Montgomery from their shared A-League background. (Record)

Postecoglou backs Montgomery to replicate the success the Hibs boss enjoyed in Australia. (Scotsman)

Meanwhile, midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in full training at Hibernian following a recent injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Read Saturday's Scottish Gossip

Related Topics