Aberdeen v Ross County: Pick of the stats

Although Aberdeen have only won one of their last seven league meetings with Ross County (D4 L2), that was the most recent in April last season (1-0).

Aberdeen are yet to win a match this season in the Scottish Premiership (P5 D2 L3); the last time they failed to win any of their opening six matches of a top-flight season was in 1999/2000 when they lost their first six.

Ross County have won three of their last seven top-flight matches away from home (L4), which is as many wins as they managed in their previous 18 on the road.

Ross County have lost just one of their last five league visits to Aberdeen (W2 D2), avoiding defeat in their last three (W1 D2) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2020.