Hibs seek 'right candidate' with 'recruitment bias'

Hibs want someone with "recruitment bias" as they seek to appoint a director of football.

Chief executive Ben Kensell says Hibs won't rush the appointment and that it's important to get the "right candidate" rather than "get someone in quickly".

"This is a fantastic club, so I can’t imagine we will be short on quality applicants for the role," Kensell told Hibs TV.

"We will then get them in, as soon as possible, so they can hit the ground running and affect what we do on a day-to-day basis."

Manager Lee Johnson has criticised Hibs' recruitment and Kensell said there will be a review of all "the processes and practices" while admitting Hibs are focused on offloading players from their bloated squad this month.