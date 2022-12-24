Sutton's predictions: Southampton v Brighton

For the first set of festive fixtures, from 26 to 28 December, Chris Sutton is up against singer and West Ham fan Chesney Hawkes.

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Southampton are another team with a new manager after appointing Luton boss Nathan Jones, but I am not convinced they will stay up, regardless of the decision to replace Ralph Hasenhuttl.

I might be proved wrong come May but I actually think they would have a better chance of avoiding relegation if they had stuck with Hasenhuttl.

Saints have got a pretty kind run of games coming up, with Fulham and Nottingham Forest next after Brighton, and they really need a 'new manager bounce' to pick up some wins from those fixtures.

I am not sure they will get one of them here, though. Brighton play with a bit of freedom under Roberto de Zerbi, and they always look like scoring goals.

Chesney's prediction: 2-3