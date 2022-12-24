Man Utd v Nottingham Forest: Head-to-head stats

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest head-to-head record. Manchester United - 7 wins, 31 goals, 5 clean sheets. Nottingham Forest 1 win, 6 goals, 0 clean sheets

  • Nottingham Forest have lost four of their five Premier League away games against Manchester United, with the exception being a 2-1 win in December 1994 . That victory accounted for 50% of the total goals United conceded at Old Trafford in the league that season.

  • This is United's first game against Forest since an 8-1 win at the City Ground in February 1999.

  • Manchester United have scored more goals from fast breaks than any other side in the Premier League this season (five). These goals account for 25% of their total so far this term (5/20), also a league-high.

  • Nottingham Forest's Jesse Lingard scored 20 goals in 149 Premier League appearances for Manchester United between 2014 and 2022 – this could be his first ever game against his former side in the competition.