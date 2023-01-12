Nathan Jones, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after Southampton's 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Manchester City: "It feels really good. I am really proud of the club, proud of the players especially and also the coaching staff have been strong and made sane decisions under real pressure. We deserved that.

"[We did it] through discipline, work rate, aggression. We made really good tactical changes, especially given they can always do something different with probably the most innovative manager in the world. We brought energy on and saw out the game. We weren’t clinging on and were a real threat.

"The performance levels have been there regardless of what people have said. When you evaluate and analyse as a manager, you have to look deeper. We’ve been building and growing. It takes time - it ain't going to happen overnight. I’m not a miracle worker."