We asked for your opinions on whether Frank Lampard should have more time as Everton boss.

Here are some of your comments:

Tom: We need to see a manager build a team for a change. We have needed a striker alongside the perennially injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the entire time Lampard has been here (one transfer window) and it remains our key weakness. In the summer, he chose to solidify our defence and it is definitely better. Give him the resources to do the same at the other end of the pitch!

Brian: We had one of the world's best managers in Carlo Ancelotti, and the best he could do was get in mid-table. I would bite your hands off for that now. It's not the manager, it's the players who are simply not good enough - whoever we brought in as boss would make no difference. We've got to keep Lampard and hopefully bring in better players.

Richard: I just don't know where we go from here. We keep changing the manager but nothing changes. Doing the same thing and hoping for different results is madness. Farhad Moshiri needs to bring new people in at the top of the club, because it's clearly not working. Disjointed is an understatement!

Tony: The board is responsible, not Lampard. He inherited the deadwood from previous managers. Frank has been here a year - he needs support in the transfer market but his hands are tied with the interfaces of the board. Just don't rely on the dead wood.

Stephen: Lampard should stay in an attempt to steady the ship. Changing managers will do nothing to change major issues at board level. Everton have spent an awful lot of money on players with no team progress. Who is, or are, the guilty parties of overspending on inferior players without a plan?

Dennis: Yes, we could sack Lampard, but who comes in? Tuesday was one of the worst nights I have ever seen at Goodison Park. Another big defeat at Old Trafford will definitely see the end of Frank, in my opinion. We can't score and are now conceding goals - that equals one thing: relegation.