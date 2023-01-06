Jurgen Klopp believes Cody Gakpo's decision to join Liverpool despite no guarantee of Champions League football next season says a lot about him as a person.

Gakpo had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, who are currently fourth in the Premier league and seven points above Liverpool.

When asked about his decision to join the Anfield club over their rivals, Klopp said: "There were easier moments to join Liverpool. Last year we were not qualified for the Champions League already but it looked like that would happen.

"This year we cannot guarantee that, but Cody never asked. He can read the table himself so he knew it would be a tight decision.

"He is a guy who doesn’t want to jump on a running train, he wants to push the train. I like that a lot. Good for him.

"You know Liverpool is a massive club and what we can give to players is the size of the club, but the feeling inside we are really close together. That’s how it is.

"We describe it internally as a family and it's exactly like that. Everyone knows we fight with all we have for getting there again and we will get there.

"I really like the fact he decided pretty quickly that’s the right club for me and it speaks volumes about him."