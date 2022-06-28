Anthony Elanga's emergence as the latest striker to come through the Manchester United academy was one of the high points of a disappointing 2021-22 season.

The 20-year-old Sweden international scored twice in the Premier League and once in the Champions League, and played in every single United game in 2022.

With uncertainty around the roles of some forwards next season - Marcus Rashford is out of form and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave - Elanga could have even more chances this season.

