'England should build the system around Foden'

Former England international Stephen Warnock says Gareth Southgate should build his squad around Phil Foden.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "If you want to create for Harry Kane, it has to come from somewhere. Phil Foden is a genius, an absolute genius.

"We’re talking about a player who I believe could go on to become one of the most decorated footballers of the English game, because he is that good and he has started so young at Manchester City.

"Yet we struggle to get him into the England team because he doesn’t quite fit the mould and he doesn’t quite fit into the system.

"Build the system around him. Make sure it works. He is the most creative player week in, week out in the Premier League. Can he adapt to the international stage? Absolutely he can. He can dominate the international stage."

