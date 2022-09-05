Manchester United claimed their fourth win in a row and two players particularly impressed to make Garth Crooks' team of the week.

Christian Eriksen

"I saw an element of aggression return to the Manchester United team, the like of which I've not seen for quite some time. It was certainly absent in the defeats against Brighton and Brentford, but there has been a gradual return to hostilities since the stinging criticism the team received after their first two losses of the season and Arsenal got the brunt of it.

"Eriksen was the player who provided the touch of class required to open Arsenal up, and he did it on more than one occasion."

Marcus Rashford

"It would appear Rashford has won the battle with Cristiano Ronaldo to start games for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag has made the right decision.

"Rashford is part of United's future and Ronaldo, sadly, is part of United's past. It comes to all great players, of course. However, it's time to see if Rashford can take United back to the glory days. That is what he must achieve if he is to lead United's attack and leave Ronaldo on the bench.

"To do that, Rashford must score goals and plenty of them. He looked good against Arsenal and took both his goals well - but, in order to be the best, he will need to keep focused and maintain the consistency that was lacking last season."

