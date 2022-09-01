Newcastle are interested in Youri Tielemans but are not expecting to bring him in on transfer deadline day, according to Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Belgium midfielder has entered the final year of his contract at Leicester and has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

Edwards confirms the Magpies have enquired about him but believes it is too late to seal a deal before the window closes on Thursday.

"I don't think this is happening," he told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "I just think time has run out.

"Tielemans would be great, but I think they will keep a watching brief for what happens will him.

"They have been in for a few players - Conor Gallagher and Douglas Luiz have also been mentioned - but have probably spent more than they wanted this summer.

"Newcastle will keep their powder dry until January."

