RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will be one of the dangermen for Celtic in Wednesday's Champions League meeting.

T﻿he 21-year-old Hungarian has five assists for Leipzig so far, and has been key in his country's Nations League campaign.

Speaking to BBC Scotland before the match, Szoboszlai said: "W﻿e're improved really well in the last three or four weeks. We are looking forward to the game.

"W﻿e spoke yesterday about Celtic. They are like us. But if we do it better, it can go our way.

"﻿We didn't start well [in the group] but we are looking forward. That's the past.

"We want to change everything and we still have the chance to go through from the group.

"﻿Today [Tuesday] we're going to go through videos of Celtic - but the most important thing is to concentrate on us."