Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

This game was meant to be played in week two, but was rearranged because of development work at Kenilworth Road.

Sutton and his guest from that week, DJ and producer Anwar Kumar, are currently level on 90 points each with only this game left to be played.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

I feel like most people are expecting this game to end up in a draw, but I am going to go for a Burnley win, which would be their first of the season.

My reasoning behind that prediction is that the Clarets have had a tough start in terms of fixtures, starting with Manchester City on the opening weekend as well as playing Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa - they've played Manchester United too, although I'm not sure that qualifies as being 'tough' at the moment.

This is a massive game for both clubs, so I don't think Burnley need or want the win any more than Luton do, it's more that I think they have a little bit more quality in their team than the Hatters do.

I watched Burnley's draw at Nottingham Forest a couple of weeks ago and thought they were a little bit unlucky not to win the game, but this might be the time where they do find a way of getting the three points.

I think it will be close, and if Luton do manage to get back-to-back wins after beating Everton on Saturday, it would be absolutely phenomenal for them and give them real belief that they can stay in the Premier League.

But I just have a sneaky feeling Burnley will edge it. Also, I have a Luton player, Hatters defender Amari'i Bell, in my Fantasy team so this way I get something out of this game whatever happens.

Kumar's prediction: 0-2