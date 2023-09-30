Marc Webber, Final Score at Molineux: "It was the counter-attack that did it for Wolves. The first goal coming from Pedro Neto his counter hitting Ruben Dias for the own goal.

"City's Julián Álvarez with a great free-kick to equalise but the counter attack helped again when Hwang in the second half made it 2-1 and that is amazing scenes on the pitch right now as they all get friendly after a heated few moments.

"You can see on the pictures, around the stands how much this means to Wolverhampton Wanderers their second win in the league and they've beaten the league champions."