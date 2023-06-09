Joel Ward has signed a new contract, extending his time at Crystal Palace until summer 2024.

Since joining the club in 2012, the defender has made 335 appearances for the Eagles, the ninth-most of any player in Palace history.

He impressed during the 2022-23 campaign, making 30 appearances for the club and also sported the captain's armband on 14 occasions.

Speaking to Crystal Palace, Ward said he was delighted to extend his contract and added: "I’m looking forward to next season, and building on how we’ve finished during the last eight weeks."