Killie bring in keeper Dennis on loan
- Published
Kilmarnock have completed their second signing of the day, bringing in Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old has made one appearance for the Cherries and is a regular for their Under-21s.
Dennis, who has had previous loan spells at Guernsey, Weymouth, Wealdstone and Slough Town, will join the Killie squad when they report for pre-season on Monday.
He is Derek McInnes' third summer signing and follows midfielder Kyle Magennis, who joined from Hibs earlier, and defender Robbie Deas from Inverness.