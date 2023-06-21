Killie bring in keeper Dennis on loan

Kilmarnock have completed their second signing of the day, bringing in Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old has made one appearance for the Cherries and is a regular for their Under-21s.

Dennis, who has had previous loan spells at Guernsey, Weymouth, Wealdstone and Slough Town, will join the Killie squad when they report for pre-season on Monday.

He is Derek McInnes' third summer signing and follows midfielder Kyle Magennis, who joined from Hibs earlier, and defender Robbie Deas from Inverness.