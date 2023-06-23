We asked you which player you would sell this summer and which player you would bring in.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Matthew: First of all, I’d sell Harry Maguire. What a waste of £80m. Then look at getting Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

Craig: My player out would be Anthony Martial. My player in would be Harry Kane. There is no guarantee that Marcus Rashford will continue his rich vein of goalscoring form next season. That is why we need a proven striker in the Premier League. Harry is second only to Erling Haaland in that respect.

Redwazza: Sell Maguire. Buy any proven striker. Stop dreaming - Kane or Kylian Mbappe is never going to happen. A more realistic option is Aleksandar Mitrovic. I'm not saying he's the answer but the other two are not going to happen, and pretty much anyone is better than Wout Weghorst or Martial. Even Jermain Defoe or Gary Lineker, out of retirement, would be better than what we have.

Fergus: Maguire out. He cannot turn on the ball, he's slow, drops too deep, and invites pressure. Frenkie de Jong in. I trust Erik ten Hag as a coach and manager, so give him the legs to succeed.

Anthony: I would get rid of Fred and bring in Tammy Abraham. He is a very good striker and Fred is a poor midfielder.