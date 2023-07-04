Alex Pewter, FYP Fanzine, external

As widely expected and without much fanfare, Roy Hodgson has officially been announced as the Crystal Palace manager for the 2023-24 season.

Distilling the fan reaction into a single viewpoint is challenging, as the re-appointment is nuanced.

As a coach, his second spell of ten matches helped to wash away the stains of pandemic-era football, which he navigated with an ageing and ailing squad.

The fashion in which the team survived last season only helped underline Hodgson's place in the upper echelon of all-time great Crystal Palace managers.

However, for all the fondness and support that Hodgson will garner and the performances the team will most likely deliver, the questions of indecision and long-term planning from the club and chairman Steve Parish continue to plague the overall team narrative.

This was not a swift and decisive announcement shortly after the final match but an elongated process. The club interviewed other candidates, with different names reportedly "considered", but this fanbase is conditioned to accept the limitations regarding recruitment both on and off the field.

Instead, much like the situation at right-back, the manager role is one of many cans the club is kicking down the road until the summer of 2024.

If all goes to plan, the team will face another season in the Premier League and a third post-season in four years where they had the task of replacing Hodgson.

The case set out in favour of Hodgson as the "continuity" candidate is still a strong one, and following the glowing endorsement from Eberechi Eze when on England duty, it is clear this coaching staff holds the respect of the squad.

For now, the attention turns to a pre-season tour of the USA, recruitment and, of course, closure over Wilfried Zaha's future.