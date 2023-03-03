'The show goes on' - Beale wants strong Rangers response to final loss

Rangers manager Michael Beale has called on his side to cast off their cup final disappointment and show they are moving forward.

The Ibrox club host Kilmarnock on Saturday, before travelling to Easter Road to take on Hibs, ahead of a Scottish Cup quarter-final against Raith Rovers next weekend.

"I think it's really important to show a response and to win," said Beale, who suffered a first defeat in 15 games as Rangers boss in last Sunday's Hampden loss to Celtic.

"We've got three games in a week, a very interesting week.

"Kilmarnock are fighting for their lives down there. We know Derek [McInnes] will make it really tough, he knows how the crowd will react. We need to get three points however we get it.

"We then go away to Easter Road, where Lee Johnson's got them in good form, and then an important cup game at home. It's important that we show a strong response going into the international break.

"We need to show that the show goes on and we're moving forward, albeit with huge disappointment."