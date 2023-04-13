Man Utd v Sevilla: Team news

Manchester United's England forward Marcus Rashford will definitely miss Thursday's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla.

However, Erik ten Hag has said that Anthony Martial, who spent the second half of last season on loan with the Spanish side, is ready to start after appearing from the bench in United's past three matches following a hip issue.

Alejandro Garnacho and Luke Shaw remain sidelined for the match, but Casemiro is available after serving a ban.

