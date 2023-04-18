John Hughes says it is “disrespectful” that clubs haven’t got back to him after revealing he applied for managerial vacancies at Aberdeen and Motherwell in recent months as well as a director of football role at his former team Hibernian.

The 58-year-old ex-Easter Road skipper has managed clubs including Hibs, Falkirk and Invervness Caley Thistle, where he won the 2015 Scottish Cup.

Hughes led Ross County to Premiership survival in his six-month tenure in 2020-21, although his last management job ended in Championship relegation with Dunfermline last summer.

“When you’re into management you know what the rules are,” Hughes told the BBC’s Scottish Football podcast.

“It’s a tough environment to be in, managing in Scottish football is very competitive.

“Within the football fraternity, there’s comings and goings, it’s who you know, being in the right place at the right time.

“In football management right now it’s not about substance, it’s about how you present yourself and the way you come across.

“In the last four months there’s been three or four positions coming up and I’ve been like, I qualify for that.

“One’s been Motherwell, one’s been Aberdeen and one’s been the director of football at Hibs, not one person has come back in touch with me.

“I’ve applied, put my CV in, and I’ve never had one person come back in and be in touch, I just feel it’s disrespectful.”