'Next three games are season-defining' - United fans on top-four chances

We asked how you rate Manchester United's chances of finishing in the top four - and there isn't much optimism among fans right now:

Wayne: Despite results going United's way, performances of late suggest to me that they will not make top four. They need a big upswing in form and/or rely on Arsenal to continue doing what they do best and undoing all their own good work, and Tottenham to follow suit.

Chris: I don’t believe United will finish in the top four. It is doubtful that they will make it into the top six. This may be a blessing in disguise. European football will provide more embarrassment and is a distraction for the new manager that he doesn’t need. Time better spent on a clearout and rebuild. Let’s concentrate on getting the league form back first.

Des: Manchester United fourth place? Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea still to play - you do the maths.

Manojan: Next three games are season-defining. Need seven or nine points at least. Hard to see, but stranger things have happened. Last-minute winner at Selhurst Park on the last day to clinch top four? Stuff of dreams. Roll on Ten Hag!

Brian: There's no way we'll finish in the top four. To be honest, I don't think we'll win another game this season. I think sixth place is the best we can hope for, regrettably.

