Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Our next match is Saturday, home to Norwich. Sadly, as I do like Norwich and their supporters who are great advocates of the LGBTQ+ and anti-racism causes, they sit right at the bottom of the Premier League.

This is a crunch match for the Albion - we need to win. No draw, just a win and three points. Sorry Norwich, but we have to face facts and score.

If we fail then we are truly in a deep decline. I can just see the stands emptying in the 80th minute. There will be calls for Potter to go, we need a goalscorer, and why aren’t we above Palace in the Premier League?

Seriously, though, we do need to win. Unfortunately, Norwich are on their way out of the Premier league (again), but we can’t sit back and let them walk all over us.

I’ve been hoping the international break might have given the team some much-needed rest. Robert Sanchez left the Spain squad for "personal reasons", external, so will he be available on Saturday? If not, it might give Jason Steele a chance to step up and play like he’s never played before.