Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Saturday was another of those 'pinch me, I’m dreaming' moments which have become more and more common for Brentford supporters in recent years.

To think that we would beat Manchester United at home in the Premier League, let alone scoring four and keeping a clean sheet, is something many of us would never have realistically imagined happening.

But happen it did – and boy did we deserve it.

It was pleasing to see many reports focus on what the Bees did right, not just what United did wrong, and realise that the visitors’ mistakes were caused by our spot-on tactics and huge desire.

The fourth goal was quality and if isn’t in Goal of the Month, alongside Josh Dasilva’s strike at Leicester, then something is wrong!

The match was a triumph in particular for two people – Thomas Frank and Mathias Jensen.

Frank out-thought his opposite number Erik ten Hag to deliver the win, while Jensen, often criticised by a section of Bees fans, possibly had his finest performance in a Brentford shirt.

The fact he dispossessed Christian Eriksen, whose return became insignificant, for the second goal was a delicious irony. The pupil outwitting the master put the seal on a perfect day.