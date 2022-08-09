Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

The midfield of any team is arguably the most important. Supporting both defence and attack, controlling the tempo and playmaking, it was the area of the team that suffered most last season for Leeds United.

In fact, prior to this summer, 2018 was the last time Leeds bought a senior central midfielder. When the Whites beat Wolves on Saturday in this season's curtain-raiser at Elland Road, three new midfielders had started the game. The effect was transformational.

Great midfields consist of players who fulfil different roles. The most recent example was the United team that blitzed the Championship three years ago. Future England player of the year Kalvin Phillips was the enforcer, who's pin-point cross-field passes were a constant transitional threat. Mateusz Klich's endless box-to-box running glued attack and defence, and Pablo Hernandez's playmaking opened teams up.

Leeds new-look midfield showed similar signs of specific individual strengths combining in the engine room of Jesse Marsch's midfield. Marc Roca's cross-field passes, Tyler Adams incessant badgering and Brenden Aaronson's vision and hustle, all impressed.

To emerge stronger after losing Kalvin Phillips was going to be very difficult, but whisper it - it looks like they are. If this first glimpse is anything to go by, the future is very bright for Leeds United.