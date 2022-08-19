Ten Hag on Ronaldo and desire against Liverpool
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United's Premier League encounter with old rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Ten Hag said he had not been at the club long enough to know the reasons behind Monday's fan protests but wants supporters to be behind his team.
He is adamant the Glazer family want the club to win.
Said Cristiano Ronaldo is in his plans but wouldn't say if he would still be at Old Trafford after the transfer window closes.
Said it was pointless going through what went wrong at Brentford last Saturday because his side's attitude was not right.
Refused to talk about United's attempt to sign Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.
Says he knows Liverpool "are our rivals", adding: "We have to win every game, especially this game."