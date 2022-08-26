Brentford v Everton: Team news

Sergi Canos and Tom Davies

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are ruled out for Brentford with thigh injuries, although Ajer has returned to full training.

Ethan Pinnock continues his recovery from a serious knee problem.

Everton manager Frank Lampard hopes that Tom Davies could be in contention despite missing the midweek League Cup win at Fleetwood with a groin issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to resume training next week after a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Andres Gomes remain sidelined.

