Brentford v Everton: Team news

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are ruled out for Brentford with thigh injuries, although Ajer has returned to full training.

Ethan Pinnock continues his recovery from a serious knee problem.

Everton manager Frank Lampard hopes that Tom Davies could be in contention despite missing the midweek League Cup win at Fleetwood with a groin issue.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to resume training next week after a knee injury.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend and Andres Gomes remain sidelined.

