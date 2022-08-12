Lampard on leaders, transfers, Gerrard and Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer.

  • Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but says "the reality is players will leave".

  • He said he used to speak about management with Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard when they were both TV pundits.

  • The boss praised winger Alex Iwobi's "qualities and humility" after his performance as a holding midfielder against Chelsea on the opening day.

  • He said a "disruptive pre-season" means he is still factoring in fitness levels with his starting XI.

