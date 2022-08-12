Everton manager Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media about Saturday's lunchtime kick-off with Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lampard said having leaders "is a big deal in any dressing room" after signing James Tarkowski, Amadou Onana and Conor Coady this summer.

Lampard would not discuss any further incomings or outgoings, but says "the reality is players will leave".

He said he used to speak about management with Aston Villa's Steven Gerrard when they were both TV pundits.

The boss praised winger Alex Iwobi's "qualities and humility" after his performance as a holding midfielder against Chelsea on the opening day.

He said a "disruptive pre-season" means he is still factoring in fitness levels with his starting XI.

