Phil McNulty, chief football writer, at Elland Road

Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch had a dose of cold reality as his struggling side were overrun by Manchester City to keep them right in relegation trouble.

They did not lack for spirit or effort and can bank on truly remarkable support from their fans, who had Elland Road echoing to the rafters in backing even when the game was long gone.

Leeds have played a game more than Everton but, potentially crucially, have two more points on the board. It may yet save them as they contemplate a visit to Arsenal and a home game against Chelsea next.

Marsch’s problem is that Leeds do not look a serious threat in attack in the absence of main striker Patrick Bamford, and the problems that have dogged them all season returned with what looked like a serious injury to the influential Stuart Dallas as he flew into a challenge on Jack Grealish right on half-time.

Leeds are still in that advantageous position on points and will be grateful for the early bounce under Marsch after he succeeded Marcelo Bielas, a lift that brought last-gasp wins at home to Norwich City and at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

They may yet prove decisive, but these are nervous times at Elland Road.