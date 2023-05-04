Roy Hodgson said he always believed Crystal Palace had players who could get them out of trouble this season, but even he did not expect to reach 40 points with four games still to play.

Asked if he thought that target would be met within his first six games, Hodgson said: "I don’t know what my expectations were really.

"I think it’s always better when you come into a new job keeping expectations at a level so that the reality you find yourself in will give you the chance to match them.

"Right from the start, I found a group of players I thought were good and I believed in. I believed they would get the club out of trouble.

"Did I expect to get to this point with four matches left to play? I can’t really say that I did, but on the other hand I can’t say it was something I really thought about."

Hodgson was named as Patrick Vieira's successor on a contract until the end of the season and the 75-year-old insisted he is not looking beyond that.

"All I’m looking forward to is the next training session and the next game," he said.

"What will be will be in football. I don’t have any expectations or dreams. I’m enjoying my daily life living in the present."