Is a new left-back Leeds' priority in January?

Simon Rix says Leeds would be better trying to bring in a new left-back in January, rather than a centre-back.

When discussing the upcoming transfer window and where Leeds need to strengthen at the back, the Kaiser Chiefs bassist told the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: "I see the centre-back thing, but if in January there is money for one player, which position would you go for? I think it has to be left-back.

"There is such a lack of left-backs, there isn’t one in the under-21s and there arguably isn’t one in the first team. If we do get a good left-back then that moves Pascal. He can play in the centre and we all know he has good feet and can play.

"My problem with signing another centre-back is it just sends everyone else down the queue. We all think you have to have a pathway for those young players.

"I would like to see an excellent left-back with Pascal and Koch, and Ayling or Rasmus. That to me on paper is a great back four."

