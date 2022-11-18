F﻿erguson's 'incredible achievement'

B﻿righton have another full international in their ranks after Evan Ferguson made his Republic of Ireland debut on Thursday.

T﻿he 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls in January 2021, came off the bench late on in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway.