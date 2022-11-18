Ferguson's 'incredible achievement'
- Published
Incredible achievement @Evan_Ferguson9! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/PsW4uaIC08— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) November 17, 2022
Brighton have another full international in their ranks after Evan Ferguson made his Republic of Ireland debut on Thursday.
The 18-year-old, who joined the Seagulls in January 2021, came off the bench late on in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Norway.