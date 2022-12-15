Armando Broja has posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support and said he was determined to come back stronger after his cruciate ligament injury.

He said: "Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way.

"It’s been difficult to process everything over the past few days, but I am determined to come back even stronger and better than before.

"Everyone has their own journey to the top, this is just a minor setback for the good things to come in the future.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a lot. I appreciate them all. I will be back soon. AB."