'It has been difficult to process, but I am determined to come back even stronger'

Armando Broja claps the fansArmando Broja on Instagram

Armando Broja has posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support and said he was determined to come back stronger after his cruciate ligament injury.

He said: "Devastated to be ending 2022 in this way.

"It’s been difficult to process everything over the past few days, but I am determined to come back even stronger and better than before.

"Everyone has their own journey to the top, this is just a minor setback for the good things to come in the future.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a lot. I appreciate them all. I will be back soon. AB."