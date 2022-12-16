Celtic boss Postecoglou helps driver stuck in snow

A driver stuck in the snow in Lennoxtown near Glasgow got a surprise helping hand - from Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian boss helped other motorists push the stranded car after it slid to a halt near Celtic's training complex.

Michael McDonnell, who also joined the rescue operation, tweeted, external: "Someone stuck in Lennoxtown I jump out to help and big ange came out as well before anyone man of the people.

"I turned round when I was pushing and he was, ‘you want a hand?’"