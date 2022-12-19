'We can't dwell on Saturday' - Goodwin

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is relishing tomorrow's clash with Rangers, as his side look to put Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Celtic behind them.

“Rangers are a good side," Goodwin said. "In the last fixture at Ibrox they gave us a really hard time. Tomorrow's a different challenge, a different task and we can’t dwell on what happened on Saturday. There’s always an opportunity to put things right."

Goodwin is adamant that his tactics will bring success, despite receiving criticism for his side's negative approach against Celtic.

“The system that we’ve been playing, 3-5-2, allows us to get our two very good strikers in the team; they’ve developed a good partnership," Goodwin said.

"It’s always the way when you lose a game of football that people question tactics and question systems, but it’s this same formation that’s got us sitting third in the table and into a cup semi-final, so I don’t buy too much into that to be honest with you.

"The players played the way I asked them to play on Saturday. We set out to frustrate Celtic, to frustrate them and hit them on the counter-attack. The criticism should be solely aimed at me.

“We’re still a very young squad, the youngest in the league in fact. We’ve made really good significant progress, but I’ve never once sat here and said that we’re an amazing team.

"With young players, there comes a level of inconsistency at times. In a couple of years time, hopefully we’ll be able to go toe-to-toe with every team in the Premiership."