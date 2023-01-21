Johnson plans for penalty power against Hearts

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson wants to see his players hit the net with power if Sunday's Scottish Cup fourth-round derby at home to Heart of Midlothian goes to penalties.

"We do penalties sporadically," Johnson said when asked if Hibs had been working on spot-kicks this week.

"Goalkeeper-wise, there is absolutely a focus in terms of the back-story and history of each penalty taker, so they go in well equipped. Then it's a game of kidology.

"In terms of recreating the pressure, I think that's really difficult to do in training. Going back to my playing days, having taken penalties in training, you could smash it in the corner 10 times, but after 120 minutes, when your legs turn to jelly, you just want to hit the target."

Johnson believes a win over Hearts - to whom they lost 3-0 in the league less than three weeks ago - can change Hibs' fortunes after a run of nine defeats in 13 games.

"It's a massive game, a brilliant game," the manager said. "Easter Road will be absolutely rocking, which is what we want.

"Obviously we've had the hurt of the recent away loss and the team haven't won enough games recently, so this is a massive opportunity for us to spin everything back in a really positive way."