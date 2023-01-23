'It just shows you that if you are patient...'

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is an example of why you should stay patient with managers.

The 43-year-old was given a new contract at the club until 2025 in October when Forest were bottom of the Premier League table.

"It just shows you that if you are patient and give managers a bit of time you can always show the quality. He is a good manager," Murphy told Match of the Day.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "He is more than good enough to be the next England manager and the Forest fans are loving him - so he can stay put for now."

