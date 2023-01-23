Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is an example of why you should stay patient with managers.

The 43-year-old was given a new contract at the club until 2025 in October when Forest were bottom of the Premier League table.

"It just shows you that if you are patient and give managers a bit of time you can always show the quality. He is a good manager," Murphy told Match of the Day.

Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas added: "He is more than good enough to be the next England manager and the Forest fans are loving him - so he can stay put for now."