Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says that he would like to see referees "protect attacking players more" following Crysencio Summerville’s injury against Cardiff.

The 21-year-old faces a month out after being injured in a tackle by Bluebirds defender Tom Sang in their FA Cup third-round tie.

"The ankle injury he suffered in the match is a bit of a talking point for me," said Marsch.

"I think between Cry and Willy [Gnonto] specifically, opponents have tried to bully them, as they have a hard time containing them specifically when they are on the move and the dribble.

"Frankly I don’t think the referees act well enough and so it has put them susceptible to injuries and hard tackles. I would like to see the referees protect attacking players more.

"We are disappointed that Cry will be out for a month, he hopes it will be quicker but that is the prognosis now."