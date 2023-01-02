Kilmarnock 0-0 St Mirren: What did the manager say

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes tells BBC Sportsound: "I was hoping for more quality, hoping someone would come up with that moment that would work their keeper.

"Although they were a man down, St Mirren still had three in the middle and a back-five. We had to be more precise and inventive rather than just throwing crosses in, which we were guilty of, just being a bit predictable.

"St Mirren deserve a lot of credit for getting a point. We weren't lacking in effort or willingness to try and win the game. It was just that moment of quality to unlock a resolute defence.

"We weren't good enough to break them down. We worked hard but we fell short in what was important."