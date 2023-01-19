Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Leicester are closing in on the £17m capture of FC Copenhagen defender Victor Kristiansen.

Manager Brendan Rodgers says he expects to be active during the remainder of this month after a torrid post-World Cup period, which has brought four successive defeats to leave Leicester 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

Kristiansen is a Denmark Under-21 international and operates mainly as a left-back.

He made 15 league appearances for the club before the World Cup break.