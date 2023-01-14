Motherwell 1-1 Ross County: Analysis

Though a point apiece is not disastrous for either side, both will wonder about what might have been.

Ross County have struggled to get ahead in games and did everything but score before falling behind. Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly has to take some credit for that but there were opportunities to give the goalkeeper no chance.

However, what will please Scottish Premiership bottom side County was the character they showed to force the Jordy Hiwula leveller and at least add to their points tally.