Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

Rating: 8/10

It’s not been a dramatic January transfer window but still some business has been done.

We sold Leandro Trossard to Arsenal at a good price. We've managed to hold onto Moises Caicedo for now, although I fear he will go over the summer.

Meanwhile, yet again we have signed talented young footballers who were off the radar. I don’t know how we do it? We seem to recruit away from the headliners and over the years it has paid off. More in, less out, and that’s including financially as well.

Overall I think the club have had a brilliant transfer month.

