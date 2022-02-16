Aston Villa are willing to spend £50m on a midfielder, with Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi and Brighton's Yves Bissouma among their top targets. (Star), external

Manager Steven Gerrard is also interested in bringing Liverpool midfielder James Milner to Villa Park on a free deal when the 36-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer. (Birmingham Live), external

Meanwhile, Villa will listen to offers this summer for winger Bertrand Traore, who is under contract until 2024. (Football Insider), external

