'I'm really excited to see how Lewis Warrington progresses'

We asked which players should be given a chance in Everton's pre-season and here are some of your thoughts:

M Mcdonnell: In time of need a while ago, Mason Holgate played a holding midfield role just in front of back four and really excelled. This would free up the midfield to take a few chances and cut open the opposition. We definitely need to step up the pace of our play, so maybe try to get Donny van de Beek back and use Dele Alli more.

Andy: In terms of youngsters, I'm really interested in seeing how Lewis Warrington progresses - an exciting midfield prospect. I'd also , also would like to see Tyler Onyango get a go. They could solve a few issues without the club having to go out and spend. Lampard has proven his quality with producing youth at Chelsea, so I'm eager to see what he does here.

Duncan: In the absence of signings and with the hole left by Richarlison, I am hoping to see improvement in Gordon's end product, Isaac Price coming into midfield a bit, Ellis Simms showing the form he had in Scotland, and maybe more of Jarrad Branthwaite.