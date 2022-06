French third-tier side FC Versailles have confirmed the signing of midfielder Loic Damour, who will depart Hearts after a disappointing three-year spell.

The 31-year-old, who signed in the summer of 2019 from Cardiff City, made just 21 appearances for the Tynecastle club.

The Frenchman's final game for the Edinburgh side came in March 2020, a defeat at St Mirren which ultimately resulted in Hearts' Premiership relegation.