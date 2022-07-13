BBC football reporter Simon Stone is in Thailand following the fortunes of Liverpool on their pre-season tour.

Here are some of the questions you sent in after the heavy defeat to Manchester United:

Do bad results or poor performances in pre-season friendlies really truly concern managers?

Let's get it straight. No manager is happy at losing 4-0 at any time. It indicates mistakes were made that Jurgen Klopp will not want to see repeated. In addition, the manner of the mistakes can lead to decisions about certain players in terms of whether they are selected for the first team, whether they are loaned out or whether they are sold. What Klopp will not do is over-react. His group of players is too good and have proven themselves too often to start panicking. I am pretty confident they will be fine when the Premier League starts.

Only pre-season, but was Klopp's starting line-up a mistake in hindsight?

Only in the sense it didn't match United. But Virgil van Dijk only flew back to Liverpool a day before they left for Thailand. Klopp knows the players better than anyone and the state of their fitness. He wouldn't be doing his job properly if he risked someone in the first pre-season game - no matter who the opponent. Far more important battles lie ahead.