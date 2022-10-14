Ross County manager Malky Mackay has reported no fresh injuries, with full-backs George Harmon and Connor Randall getting close to making returns.

Forward Alex Samuel remains out with a long-term knee injury.

Dundee United could have former Scotland internationals Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher back in their squad.

Defender Mulgrew has missed three games and striker Fletcher sat out wins over Aberdeen and Hibernian through injury.

Read Scottish Premiership previews in full here.