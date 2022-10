Fulham top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic could be ruled out again with the foot problem that caused him to miss last week's defeat by West Ham.

Fit-again winger Willian will be involved for the first time in a month but Nathaniel Chalobah is still banned.

Bournemouth summer signing Joe Rothwell has recovered from a thigh injury and might make his debut, while Ben Pearson is available after a knee issue.

Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks remain sidelined.

Who makes the Fuham XI?

Predict the Cherries starting line-up